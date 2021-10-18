SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Female Founders Alliance – the largest US-based network of women and non-binary founders, investors and startup advocates – today unveiled a $10 million venture fund to invest in technology companies. The company also announced it has rebranded to "Graham & Walker." Founder and Managing Director Leslie Feinzaig announced the new fund and name during her keynote at Graham & Walker's inaugural Leadership Summit.
Investors in the new VC fund include Bank of America; Carta Inc.; leadership coach Jerry Colonna; Docusign founder Court Lorenzini; and renowned expert Ruchika Tulshyan. The fund has 105 investors: two thirds of whom are women, one third are people of color, and 40% are first-time fund investors.
"This fund is at the vanguard of a necessary evolution of the capital markets, and I am proud to be part of that journey," said Lorenzini. "Graham & Walker is leading by doing, and we need more investors to follow their example."
The fund started investing in early 2021. Early investments include:
Dance Church – grassroots at-home fitness craze
Pair Tree – software facilitating the process of adoption
Health in Her Hue – telehealth platform centering Black women
Datacy – data privacy pioneer
Brightly – eco friendly living, shopping and community
In an interview with Forbes' Rebecca Szkutak, Feinzaig shared her journey. "Our roots are a community of women startup founders. But that's just one part of your career. You can also invest, advise, serve on a board, and more. We wanted a name that reflects all that potential. The name is also a nod to all pioneering business women, inspired by the first woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and the first woman to become a self-made millionaire. It makes you question your assumptions about who is behind a VC fund with two common surnames."
In addition to its summit, Graham & Walker will offer programs and training for rising leaders, founders and would-be investors. The company will continue to operate its popular startup accelerator, Ready Set Raise, as well as its private community for startup founders.
