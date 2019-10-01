More than 40 breweries and cideries, including a hard kombucha brewer, will set up at Bier on the Pier Friday and Saturday, offering community members the chance to taste several new varieties.

It’s the 10th anniversary for the annual beer and cider festival that also includes food trucks and live music from area bands Miller Campbell, Randy Weeks and Gin Gypsy.

Admission includes six tasting tokens, with more available for purchase at the event.

Tickets for Friday (5-9 p.m.) are $25. Designated driver tickets, for those not planning to drink are available for $7. Tickets for Saturday are sold out and tickets for Friday are extremely limited.

For information, a list of participating vendors and to purchase tickets, visit anacortes.org/bier-on-the-pier.

