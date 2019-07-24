The pool at the Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center will be closed Aug. 10-19 for annual repairs and a boiler inspection.
About $15,900 in repairs will be performed, according to information provided at the Thursday, July 18, meeting of the Fidalgo Park and Recreation District Commission. The boiler, which uses natural gas, is inspected by a state inspector.
Included in the work to be performed will be servicing the water filtration system, HVAC systems and locker room air dryers, repairs of the boiler, pool plaster, tile, deck, plumbing and electrical systems as needed as well as some painting.
