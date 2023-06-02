MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK — A Bremerton man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier this week collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park, officials said.

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper collapsed about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the top of the 14,441-foot mountain while on a guided climb led by Alpine Ascents International.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.