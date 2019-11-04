NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the AL MVP award.
Trout is seeking his third MVP after winning in 2014 and ‘16. He finished second in 2012, ‘13, ‘15 and ‘18.
Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich are the top three for the NL honor. Yelich won last year’s NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes.
Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America said Monday. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award after getting 29 of 30 first-place votes last year. He is competing with Washington’s Max Scherzer and the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner.
n NEW YORK — Madison Bumgarner was among 10 free agents who received $17.8 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Monday, a move that likely will decrease demand for the 30-year-old left-hander.
Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA over 34 starts this year after two injury-shortened seasons. San Francisco also made a qualifying offer to left-handed reliever Will Smith.
Six pitchers received the qualifying offers, including right-handers Gerrit Cole (Houston), Stephen Strasburg (Washington), Zack Wheeler (New York Mets) and Jake Odorizzi (Minnesota). The others given the offers were third basemen Anthony Rendon (Washington) and Josh Donaldson (Atlanta), first baseman José Abreu (Chicago White Sox) and outfielder Marcell Ozuna (St. Louis).
FOOTBALL
n VISTA, Calif. — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen in 2003 and to sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker in a deal that spared him the possibility of life in prison.
In exchange for his plea, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years.
n DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton was suspended Monday without pay for the next four games for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.
n INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.
AUTO RACING
n INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series have been sold to Penske Entertainment Corp. in a stunning announcement that relinquishes control of the iconic speedway from the Hulman family after 74 years.
SOCCER
n LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela has been named the most valuable player of Major League Soccer after his record 34-goal regular season for Los Angeles FC.
TENNIS
n MADRID — Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP rankings, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since November 2018.
