The platform provides performance tracking tools to enhance higher quality client experiences and improve business performance.
OLYMPIA, Wash., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Advocates, LLC (FA), one of the largest Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) with LPL in the Pacific Northwest, announced today that they have rolled out a performance assessment tool, Truelytics, for its financial advisors. The solution evaluates advisors' independent practices and assesses the business' performance and health against industry standards.
As the financial services industry continues to evolve, advisors and wealth managers need an effective tool that can deliver insight into the strength of their business. Financial Advocates partnered with Truelytics to provide advisors with a better understanding of every aspect of their practice; helping them make informed business plans and decisions.
"The global economy is seeing unprecedented changes and challenges that will impact our financial advisors' business and how they make practice management decisions," said Angela Vlach, President, Chief Executive Officer for Financial Advocates. "Our goal to serve our advisors and help promote the growth of their businesses requires a digital solution that can illustrate where and how their practices can improve. Truelytics is an effective tool that guides the advisors and helps them work towards their practice goals."
With insight and experience from the FA Business Consulting team, Truelytics is delivered to all current and future members of the company's network, enabling business leaders to track the progress and value of their practice while measuring against industry-standard key performance indicators. The solution provides a baseline of performance against areas such as client and revenue stability. Advisors can also evaluate metrics such as firm structure, number of households per advisor and staff, operating expenses, relationships with the next generation, and much more.
To learn more about how Truelytics can grow your independent practice, contact your FA Business Consultant, or visit financialadvocates.com to join Financial Advocates.
About Financial Advocates
Financial Advocates, LLC (FA) and their Hybrid RIA, Financial Advocates Investment Management (FAIM), provide servant leadership in the financial advice market and serves as a financial advisor's primary ally through the transition, growth, and ongoing management of an independent practice. FA's experienced and diverse staff delivers intensive support to advisors as they transition to an Independent Broker-Dealer, a Hybrid RIA, or a pure RIA model to achieve greater independence. Advisors then enjoy concierge-level service in business development, regulatory compliance oversight, operations, IT, marketing, and investment management. Financial Advocates and Financial Advocates Investment Management provide services to more than 320 independent financial advisors, several banks and credit unions, and more than 150 support staff.
Financial Advocates, Financial Advocates Investment Management, and its affiliates have over 40 home office employees with office locations in Olympia, WA, and Tacoma, WA. For more information, please visit http://www.financialadvocates.com.
Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice and financial planning offered through Financial Advocates Investment Management, a registered investment advisor. Financial Advocates Investment management, Financial Advocates, and LPL Financial are separate entities.
Media Contact
Kevin Dinino, Financial Advocates, 917-376-7540, FAteam@kcdpr.com
SOURCE Financial Advocates
