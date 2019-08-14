As many as 80 percent of homes lost to wildfire may have been saved if brush around the homes were cleared and defensible space was created around structures, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
With fire season well underway, local and state officials met with residents recently to offer tips on how they can make their properties more fire safe.
The Firewise USA group is working to piece communities together to share resources and lessons learned and connect them with people who can help them become part of a fire-adapted community, said Jenny Coe, wildfire resource specialist with Whatcom & Skagit Conservation Districts.
Coe said there are three different types of fires to be aware of: surface fires, blowing embers and crown fires. To protect property, homeowners should:
- Limit the amount of flammable vegetation around the home and use fire-resistant building material and periodic exterior maintenance.
- Trim branches that overhang structures and prune branches of large trees.
- Use noncombustible mulch products like crushed stone and gravel.
- Replace or repair loose roofing tiles and shingles to prevent ember penetration. Roof and attic vents should be covered with 1/8th screen to prevent embers from igniting within a home.
- Never store flammable materials underneath decks or porches and ensure they are clear of vegetation and debris.
- Consider planting perennial and fire-resistant plants and removing junipers bushes and scotch brooms, which are highly flammable.
- Use fire-resistant siding and dual-pane tempered glass windows for your home to protect against embers.
Forestry
Forest systems depend upon wildfire to clear out weaker trees and debris. However, society has altered this historical cycle by building houses, roads and infrastructures within or around that same area, said David Way, fire unit manager with Natural Resources. Right now the fire danger is moderate, and people need to be careful in their outdoor activities, he said.
Natural Resources has countless forest land response agreements with partnering fire districts and other statewide support, so when help is needed, they come.
In Washington, there is a stewardship program specifically for forestland owners of 10 or more acres, available through the Natural Resources’ Small Forest Landowner Office.
Anacortes
The Anacortes Fire Department has 28 Red Card certified firefighters, Fire Chief Dave Oliveri said. The certification means the firefighter successfully completed the required training, experience and physical fitness testing by firefighting agencies that are members of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
However, Oliveri said residents are the eyes and ears of fire safety, so concerns should be reported.
