Seattle's tallest mass timber building, Heartwood, will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefiting the environment and residents

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation's first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle's commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.


