Jay Popovich, Adam Bai, and Karen Strauss Join Glimpse— a Self-Serve Tool for Marketers, Communicators, and Creators to Uncover Human Sentiment Rapidly.
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glimpse, the fast-growing, real-time insight platform, has brought on research and strategic planning veterans to meet demand for a simpler, faster way to uncover human sentiment and intent.
Jay Popovich joins Glimpse as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing decades of market research experience, most recently as an executive director at Lucid, the online sample marketplace acquired by Cint. As an early advisor to Glimpse, he helped acquire leading technology and advertising companies as clients.
Adam Bai joined as Chief Strategy and Client Service Officer, following a decade in a similar role at Nomadic Learning. An anthropologist and qualitative research expert, Adam is already partnering with clients to customize some of Glimpse's proprietary products including eCUE Quick Turn and eCUE Sentiment Index to reveal human emotion and sentiment to produce meaningful insights. Adam has also helped to secure important clients including MIT Technology Review.
Karen Strauss will serve as a part-time strategic consultant to Glimpse, focused on marketing, public relations, and client outreach. She brings decades of experience translating research into actionable insights as the lead strategic planner for top global PR firms.
"Glimpse is a unique, self-service human response platform that eliminates the time and tediousness of traditional research," said tech pioneer Neil Dixit, the company's founder. "I'm thrilled to expand my team to help support organizations searching for the easiest, most cost-effective way to access natural language responses in just hours. 2023 is already shaping up to be the year of speedy sentiment sourcing, sorting, and analysis."
ABOUT GLIMPSE
Glimpse was founded in 2021 as a self-service, quick-turn research platform that uses natural language processing (NLP) to gather and analyze feedback from a global audience. With Glimpse, organizations can access real-time answers to any questions on any topic almost instantaneously, allowing them to glean human insights that sharpen proposals (RFPs) and make informed decisions about their products, services, and marketing campaign concepts. Glimpse's clients include advertising, PR and creative agencies, CPG and technology companies, and market research firms.
