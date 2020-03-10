The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Skagit County has been reported, according to Skagit County Public Health.
The patient, a woman in her 40s, is isolating herself at home, a news release states.
Public Health staff are working to contact people the woman has been in contact with, according to the release. These people will be asked to stay home and self-monitor themselves for symptons.
It is likely, the release states, that more confirmed cases are imminent. Skagit County Public Health is asking people to stay home if they are sick, practice good personal hygiene including hand-washing and avoid visiting hospitals or long-term care facilities.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.