SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlavorCloud, a leading headless international logistics software service, today announced the appointment of Mike Sanchez as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.
Sanchez will lead the vision, strategy, and execution of FlavorCloud's global go-to-market strategy. His key focus will be accelerating FlavorCloud's revenue growth momentum, creating a world-class partner program, and continuing to build on an already strong open API approach. This will allow FlavorCloud to integrate with a variety of cross-border shipping solutions across the globe. Additionally, he will provide strategic direction to all teams, including product and engineering, delivering solutions and insight from partners and customers to help innovate the platform.
"Mike is a seasoned and well-rounded leader uniquely qualified to scale and grow a strong global revenue organization, and round out our executive team" said Rathna Sharad, Founder and CEO at FlavorCloud. "Mike's ability to focus on driving long-term strategic initiatives with deep focus and understanding of ecommerce enablement stacks, his track record of building high performance sales teams, and his industry expertise will help FlavorCloud continue to deliver its mission to simplify global ecommerce "anywhere to anywhere" with it's best-in-class platform and service to both customers and partners."
Sanchez is a seasoned executive leader with over 17 years of experience in growing revenue in fast-growing technology companies. Before joining FlavorCloud, Sanchez has held executive positions at Rackspace Technology, BigCommerce, WP Engine, and most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Bold Commerce. Sanchez successfully grew revenue at each company by double or triple-digit growth rates by launching new go-to-market strategies, creating strong partner ecosystems, and building world-class revenue organizations.
"FlavorCloud is revolutionizing international shipping as we know it," said Sanchez. "I am excited to join the experienced and diverse team at FlavorCloud, and excited to create an exceptional partner-first strategy, all while delivering best-in-class service."
With the rise in e-commerce, FlavorCloud continues to see rapid growth within the organization. The company has plans to double headcount by the end of 2022. To learn more about current career opportunities at FlavorCloud, visit: https://flavorcloud.com/careers/
About FlavorCloud
FlavorCloud is an end-to-end cross-border logistics platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, ecommerce retailers, and marketplaces. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, FlavorCloud makes international shipping and returns easy, affordable, and friction-free, enabling brands and 3PLs (Third Party Logistics Providers) to go global in any part of the world. FlavorCloud's algorithm and technology auto-optimizes the best rates and services through the largest global cross-border network as well as automating the complex world of global trade and regulatory compliance.
For more information, please visit http://www.flavorcloud.com.
