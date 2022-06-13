...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Flood warning for Columbia River around Portland, Vancouver
VANCOUVER (AP) — Unusually heavy rain and melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to flood stage from Vancouver, Washington, to Portland, Oregon.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Columbia River between Vancouver and Kelso through early Wednesday afternoon, The Columbian newspaper reported.
People can expect continued minor flooding of riverside parks and trails, along with some islands, in those areas into Wednesday, the agency said. Minor flooding is also still possible along the Columbia in the Longview, Washington, area Tuesday morning.
River levels passed 16 feet in Vancouver on Monday. Forecasters said river levels will rise and fall with the tides over the next several days.
The rising river levels follow an unusually wet stretch of weather fueled by an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture, which brought 1.44 inches of rain to Vancouver’s Pearson Field in a 48-hour period ending Saturday evening.
River levels in Vancouver are the highest recorded since March 2017, when river levels reached 17.43 feet, according to National Weather Service Data. The highest recorded river level was 33.6 feet in June 1894, followed by 31 feet in June 1948 during flooding that destroyed the community of Vanport, Oregon.
The National Weather Service warned people venturing into the river to be prepared for cold water and unusually powerful currents.
