FoodLogiQ today announced a strategic merger with ESHA Research with investment provided by The Riverside Company.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions, today announced a strategic merger with ESHA Research (ESHA), a global leader in nutrition analysis and regulatory compliant labeling software and services. Investment for the transaction was provided by The Riverside Company, a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market.

