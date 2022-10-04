FoodLogiQ today announced a strategic merger with ESHA Research with investment provided by The Riverside Company.
DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions, today announced a strategic merger with ESHA Research (ESHA), a global leader in nutrition analysis and regulatory compliant labeling software and services. Investment for the transaction was provided by The Riverside Company, a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market.
With increased emphasis on digitizing the supply chain to improve food safety and transparency, the combination of FoodLogiQ and ESHA will offer the food industry an unmatched ability to extend product development and nutritional analysis into supplier compliance, enhanced traceability and automated recall management.
"FoodLogiQ broadens the ESHA platform and expands the universe of potential product extensions and add-on acquisitions that will be attractive to the combined company," said Riverside Senior Partner Brian Sauer. "We will continue to invest meaningfully in product innovation, sales and marketing and customer support, while closely evaluating complementary add-ons to strengthen the company."
ESHA is trusted by food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice companies, health and wellness organizations, supplements manufacturers and industry professionals, to effectively manage the product formulation process and ensure regulatory compliance. The company's software enables customers to collect and store ingredient data, create regulatory-compliant nutrition facts labels, analyze the nutritional content of recipes, manage product formulations, calculate recipe yields and costs, produce ingredient certification statements and validate dietary claims.
"Combined formulation management and tracking solutions are increasingly critical to achieving greater operational efficiencies and transparency throughout the entire food supply chain," said Craig Bennett, CEO of ESHA. "Partnering with FoodLogiQ will give us the opportunity to offer a more accurate and seamless transfer of data throughout an organization."
FoodLogiQ's prior investment was provided by strategic investors Testo, Inc., a global provider of HACCP solutions and IoT technology, and Tyson Ventures, the corporate venture subsidiary of Tyson Foods, along with Clarkston-Potomac Group, a business and technology consulting services firm, Renewal Funds, a mission-based venture capital firm, Aliment Capital, a pioneering growth capital investor in food and agriculture technology, Nicola Wealth Management, a Canadian-based asset fund management and private investment counsel firm, and Greenhouse Capital Partners, a growth equity investor focused on sustainability.
FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all built exclusively for the food industry.
ESHA Research, founded in 1981, offers a variety of nutritional analysis and label development solutions to ensure regulatory compliance. Our software programs and databases are used all over the world by food manufacturers, educational facilities, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other industry institutions for nutrient analysis, labeling, product development, and more. In addition, ESHA Research offers software and regulatory compliance consulting and label-generation services.
The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 870 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 130 companies.
