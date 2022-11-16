For-sale homes are most likely to be discounted on a Thursday, three weeks after being listed for sale

  • Home buyers should look for price cuts on Thursdays, but don't expect many on the weekends.
  • Price cuts are usually about 3% of the list price, which is almost $11,000 on a typical home. 
  • Nearly 30% of sellers have cut their prices, the highest share since 2018. 


