Acquisition of Mobilize accelerates innovation for community-driven learning

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forj has acquired Mobilize, a community engagement technology provider, to expand its Member Experience Platform for associations and professional networks. Building upon its recent merger with Web Courseworks, this investment accelerates Forj's innovation to reimagine community-driven learning.


