PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery.
n DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have put quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.
The Lions were already without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then Driskel missed Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury. David Blough made his NFL debut at quarterback.
Detroit also announced Saturday that it signed quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, and the Lions also signed quarterback Joe Callahan to their practice squad.
n COSTA MESA, Calif. — Safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips have been activated by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday’s game at Denver.
James and Phillips had been on injured reserve. James sustained a stress fracture to his right foot during training camp. Phillips broke his right forearm during the fourth quarter of a Sept. 15 game at Detroit.
n ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve Saturday and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team still isn’t naming Lock the starter against the Chargers.
Lock spent the first three months of the season on IR after sustaining a thumb injury in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 19.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SEATTLE — Terrell Brown scored 20 points, Aaron Nettles added 15 and Seattle beat Idaho 74-55 on Saturday night.
Jordan Dallas added 11 points and Mattia Da Campo had 10 for Seattle (4-5), which has won two in a row since snapping a three-game skid.
Quinton Forrest had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Idaho (3-5). Keyshaad Dixon added 13 points.
The game was tied 32-32 at halftime. Dixon’s jump shot gave the Vandals their last lead, 40-39 with 14:40 to play. Seattle pulled away with a 16-2 run for a 55-42 lead, with Nettles scoring five points during the stretch. The Vandals cut the deficit to 59-50 on Forrest’s 3-pointer with about five minutes left.
Idaho plays on the road at Washington State on Wednesday. Seattle hosts Incarnate Word on Tuesday.
GOLF
n JUPITER, Fla. — Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.
Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.
AUTO RACING
n ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position Saturday for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
It was the six-time Formula One champion’s record-extending 88th pole of his career and ended a surprising run of 10 races without pole since the German GP in late July.
