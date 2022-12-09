Matt Gurney, incoming Fort Worden Hospitality CEO.

 By Fort Worden Hospitality

Long-time industry leader brings unmatched expertise to the position

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worden Hospitality, which manages accommodations, restaurants, catering and venues at Fort Worden State Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Gurney as the incoming chief executive officer. Gurney is an industry veteran whose career includes consulting for community-based enterprises, establishing restaurants and catering business, and most recently over two decades in leadership at Farestart in Seattle.


