The line-up includes recognized thought-leaders Sallie Krawcheck, Keith Ferrazzi, and Traci Brown.

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, is pleased to announce the exciting slate of keynote speakers for FPA Annual Conference 2022 in Seattle from December 12-14. Sallie Krawcheck, Keith Ferrazzi, and Traci Brown, CSP, will headline the event that is recognized as the largest gathering of CFP® professionals each year.

