Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere announced Thursday night that she will not seek re-election as mayor after her second term expires at year's end.
"It was a hard decision," she said by phone. "There is a time to do things, and there’s a time to let go, and I do love the job. ... I always thought I would stay two or three terms."
She will complete her second four-year term at the end of 2021. Gere said she decided to announce her plans now in fairness to the election process and potential candidates.
