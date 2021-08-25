The Skagit River will close to recreational fishing several days each week from Highway 9 to Baker River, starting next Tuesday.

The temporary weekly closures will prevent conflicts between recreational fishing gear and tribal fishing gear during treaty fisheries on those days, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which announced the closure dates Monday.

The closure extends between Sedro-Woolley and Concrete and applies to all fish species. The 14 closure dates are: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Sept. 7-9, Sept. 14-16, Oct. 5-6, Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20. 

Treaty tribes have their own fishing quotas for Skagit River salmon under the annual North of Falcon fisheries agreement with the state. 

"Anglers are asked to respect tribal fishers and reminded to not interfere," Fish and Wildlife's announcement states. 

