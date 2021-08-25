Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Skagit County has created a website to help with the distribution of COVID-19 rent and utility assistance.
Available at skagitcounty.net/renthelp, the site lets residents determine whether they’re eligible for assistance, and puts them in contact with nonprofit partners, according to a news release.
County spokesperson Danica Sessions said the website takes the legwork out of applying for help by connecting struggling renters directly with the organizations that are offering assistance.
To be eligible, residents must live in Skagit County, are currently behind on rent, earn less 80% of the Area Median Income as a household and demonstrate they have suffered a reduction in income due to the pandemic, according to the release.
The Area Median Income, as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is $65,800 a year for a four-person household. More information is available on the county website.
Applicants should be able to provide proof of income, proof of housing status and be able to demonstrate financial hardship.
The county received $8.9 million in funding from the state Department of Commerce to help households struggling to pay rent, according to the release.
About $3 million has been spent so far, according to Sessions.
