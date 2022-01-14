After a staffing shortage forced the temporary closure of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the county fairgrounds in Mount Vernon this week, Skagit County Public Health on Friday made a call for volunteers.
COVID-19 infections and exposures of staff and volunteers led to the temporary closure on Thursday, and the site is expected to remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon.
“Operating the site requires a minimum of 15 staff and volunteers each evening, including traffic personnel, administrative staff, and registered nurses,” Jennifer Johnson, director of county Public Health, said in a news release. “Without the necessary staffing, it just isn’t feasible to operate.”
On Friday, Public Health called out for more volunteer support because the demand for COVID testing has increased dramatically in recent weeks due to the easily transmissible omicron variant. Public Health would like to actually expand its hours due to the high demand.
“To expand our hours, we would need to quickly expand our workforce as well," Site Manager Julie de Losada said in the Friday news release. "Without new volunteers, it just isn’t possible.”
The search is for fully vaccinated volunteers age 16 and older who can commit to at least one shift per week through February.
To add an early afternoon shift to the current operating schedule on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, volunteers are needed to work from either 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Positions include traffic control, greeters, testers and administrative help. Training will be provided. In addition to proof of full vaccination, volunteers must pass a background check. Masks of at least surgical face mask grade are required.
