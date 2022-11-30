Credit: Freespira

Patients remained highly engaged during the four-week course of treatment, and about two-thirds of all patients experienced a significant drop in symptom severity

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., developer of the only FDA-cleared treatment for symptoms of panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), published a study showing the effectiveness of its at-home treatment to help patients with these mental health conditions. This data, which is in-line with prior clinical trial findings demonstrates the power of Freespira as an important tool in mental health care when used in conjunction with psychotherapy and medication, or as an adjunct option for patients who didn't respond to standard-of-care treatments.


