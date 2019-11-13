ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French scored 19 points and Saint Louis beat Eastern Washington 82-60 on Wednesday night.
French shot 9 for 11 from the floor. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for Saint Louis (3-0). Jordan Goodwin added seven rebounds, and Yuri Collins distributed 11 assists.
Kim Aiken Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Tyler Kidd and Mason Peatling each scored 10 points.
Jacob Davison, the Eagles’ leading scorer who entering the contest at 20 points per game, made just 1-of-6 shot attempts.
Saint Louis plays Seton Hall at home on Sunday.
Eastern Washington plays Boston College on the road next Wednesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. The school had sought immediate reinstatement from the NCAA.
The situation worked out as well as it could have for the second-ranked Buckeyes. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers.
He’ll return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.
Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend” for living expenses. Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.
n Texas defensive back Jalen Green apologized Wednesday for an illegal hit on Kansas State wide receiver Wykeen Gill last week.
Green leveled Gill with a helmet-to-helmet hit near the Kansas State sideline in the fourth quarter of Texas’ 27-24 victory. Gill was knocked out of the game and Green was ejected.
No penalty flag was thrown but Gill stayed down and officials reviewed the play before ejecting Green for targeting. Green will have to miss the first half of No. 22 Texas’ game this week at Iowa State.
PRO FOOTBALL
n DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be a step closer to missing another start.
Stafford did not practice with teammates Wednesday, a few days after hip and back injuries stopped his streak of 139 consecutive starts counting the playoffs.
Stafford watched as quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and David Blough took snaps. Later in the day, Driskel said he was simply preparing to play as he does each week.
“I’d say the biggest difference for me is all you guys standing around my locker,” he said while surrounded by reporters.
Driskel played in place of Stafford in a 20-13 loss to Chicago, giving Detroit its fifth loss in six games. He was 27 for 46 for 269 yards — all career highs — with a touchdown and an interception in his sixth career start.
n New Orleans Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat has had surgery to repair a broken arm and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the extent of Peat’s injury and his surgery has not been announced. ESPN first reported details of the surgery.
The 2018 Pro Bowl selection was injured during the first half of Sunday’s 26-9 loss to Atlanta.
Peat was New Orleans’ first-round draft choice in 2015 and has started 59 of the 64 career games he’s played.
TENNIS
n LONDON — Facing match point at 5-1 down in the third set, Rafael Nadal gave himself about a one-in-a-thousand chance of turning things around against Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals.
Those odds turned out to be more than good enough for the top-ranked Spaniard.
Nadal saved that match point with a perfect drop shot and then rallied to beat Medvedev 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4) Wednesday, keeping alive his chances of advancing from the group stage.
“Today is one of those days that one out of 1,000 you win and it happened today,” Nadal said. ”In that moment (facing match point), what you think is probably in five minutes you are in the locker room, because that’s the more normal thing. In that moment, you play with not much pressure because you are almost lost.”
n Bob and Mike Bryan say they will retire after the 2020 U.S. Open, closing a professional tennis partnership that includes a men’s doubles record of 16 Grand Slam championships.
The 41-year-old American twins announced their plans at the season-ending ATP Finals, which they qualified for but decided not to enter.
The Bryans have won 118 titles in all, including 39 at ATP Masters tournaments.
Their resumes also include winning the 2007 Davis Cup and the 2012 London Olympics doubles gold medal for the United States, along with 10 year-end finishes as the No. 1 doubles team in the rankings.
Bob Bryan had hip surgery in 2018, but he rejoined his brother on tour this year, when they won two ATP titles.
