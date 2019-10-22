The Friends of the Anacortes Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a party Oct. 26.
The nonprofit, community-based organization helps enhance and improve services offered through the library.
The party will kick off with songs by The Harmonaires, a women’s barbershop group, at 2 p.m. in the library lobby. At 2:30 p.m., a raffle ticket will be drawn for a children’s quilt created by Jennie Wallis. Raffles tickets are $1 in the library lobby now.
At 3 p.m., a group of students from Anacortes Community Theatre’s ClassACT program will perform a skit called “Book Magic.”
Posters in the library’s community meeting room offer a look into the group’s 50-year history.
The Friends of the Library run the FriendShop, which sells used books to help fund programs.
The nonprofit has raised about $1 million since it began in 1969.
In the last 50 years, the Friends group has funded the community meeting room, thousands of books to keep the library’s collection up to date (many of which went to the children’s department), adult lecture series and concerts, teen activities, summer reading programs and storytimes, a new playground at the library and a rotating art exhibit in the meeting room.
