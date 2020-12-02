According to records obtained through public records requests, Foster Garvey — acting as the city’s agent — hired the following companies to do work from 2015-20. Invoices were sent to the law firm, which passed them to the city. These are the city’s expenses through spring 2020; not included is Anchor QEA’s work later in 2020 preparing the city’s draft cleanup action plan.
• $612,108.53: Stantec, an engineering and project management firm. “They were initially engaged to do the site testing that provided the results to understand the contaminants on the site,” Mayor Laurie Gere emailed on July 27. “Their raw data was used to prepare the 1400+ page initial Remedial Investigation, which is available in full on the City’s website.”
• $353,012.15: Anchor QEA, an environmental science and restoration firm. “They were hired to replace Stantec to expedite the process,” Gere wrote in her email. “Anchor is a local consulting firm who took the Remedial Investigation (Report) prepared with Stantec’s support, and develop a Feasibility Study to identify and evaluate cleanup options. They also performed additional site testing to fill in any gaps necessary to evaluate cleanup options.”
• $336,391.59: MWH Global, a planning, design and construction management company.
• $282,041.17: For expert consultants hired by Foster Garvey, lab analysis and delivery of six 55-gallon open head drums.
• $92,239.98: Intertox. “They are toxicologists, who synthesized the results generated by Stantec to characterize the risks of the compounds on the Site,” Gere wrote.
• $63,140.07: Gallatin Public Affairs, a communications and lobbying firm. Gallatin developed a website, SafeandCleanWater.org, “dedicated to providing the public information,” Gere wrote. Gallatin also “helped develop an outreach plan to ensure we notified all stakeholders and helped us make sure we responded appropriately to all inquiries related to the site. They’ve continued to help us update our website throughout the process and inform the public.”
• $20,848.65: Friedman & Bruya, environmental chemists.
• $7,035: Laboratory Data Consultants, data validation.
• $650: DLH Environmental Consulting, environmental site assessments.
