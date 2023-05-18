For the first time astronauts will transport Allen Institute cells into space where Cedars-Sinai researchers will study the effects of microgravity.

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --This Sunday (May 21) at 2:37 p.m. PDT1, astronauts from Axiom Space in partnership with Cedars-Sinai will blast off to the International Space Station carrying cells from the Allen Institute for Cell Science, a division of the Allen Institute. There, Axiom Space astronauts will perform experiments and send real-time data back to researchers at Cedars-Sinai as part of their study on the effects of microgravity on human cells.


