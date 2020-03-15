Dear readers,

We at the Skagit Valley Herald value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.

We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:

CIRCULATION: 360-424-1900

CLASSIFIED: 360-424-4567

ADVERTISING: 360-424-3251

NEWS: 360-293-3122

Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.goskagit.com.

Heather Hernandez, president and publisher

Load comments