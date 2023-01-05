Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

 By Ossia

Through a new three-way partnership, Cota® Real Wireless Power™ will be integrated within UHF band radio frequency identification tags (RFID tags) with electronic paper. These "Forever Battery" smart tags and digital displays will open up market opportunities through the collaboration of Ossia, Marubun, and Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution (FSM).

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that its technology will open up market opportunities in the form of ePaper RFID Tags due to a strategic three-way partnership with Ossia, Marubun, and Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution. The announcement was made during the Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place January 5-8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Nevada.


