ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Funk scored 19 points as Bucknell beat Seattle 77-70 on Monday in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
The Bison rallied from a six-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Redhawks 46-33 in the second half. Funk scored 17 and Avi Toomer added 14 to lead that second-half charge
Terrell Brown had 29 points for the Redhawks (2-5). Morgan Means added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Aaron Nettles had 10 points.
PRO FOOTBALL
n COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James practiced for the first time since training camp on Monday and has been officially designated for return from injured reserve
n INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
n CINCINNATI — With the season slipping away, the Bengals are turning back to Andy Dalton to try to get that elusive first win.
Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Dalton was returning as the starting quarterback, ending a three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley running the offense.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bob Davie has agreed to step aside as New Mexico’s coach at the end of the season, ending an uneven eight-season tenure with the Lobos.
n LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has been fired after five seasons in charge.
BASEBALL
n Free agent left-hander Rich Hill had surgery on his pitching elbow and is likely to miss the first half of next season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
n ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Mike Zunino, avoiding arbitration.
n CHICAGO — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have placed Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers.
n NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes Jr. has been traded from the New York Yankees to Seattle for $28,300 in international signing bonus pool allocation, the remainder of what the Mariners had available to deal.
SOCCER
n The parent company of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais is in exclusive talks to purchase Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Current Reign owners Bill and Teresa Predmore will retain a minority stake in Reign FC. Bill Predmore will serve as CEO of the team.
The Hanauer Family and Tacoma Soccer Ventures, investors in the Reign when the team moved to Tacoma last season, will no longer have an ownership stake. But the Reign will continue to play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.
HOCKEY
n PITTSBURGH — Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player’s demotion when he complained.
