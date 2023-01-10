Engineering and design firm explores warfighter-focused challenges and innovations of tactical edge networking and communications

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced the release of its white paper, JADC2: Tactical Edge Networking to Win in Great Power Competition, which outlines communications challenges facing the U.S. military at the tactical edge. It also highlights promising initiatives and innovative technologies designed to ensure that joint-force warfighters will be able to securely communicate with each other and with command centers, without having to consider interoperability limitations.  


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.