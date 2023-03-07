KIRKLAND, Wash., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G12 Communications, a leading provider of unified communications and Microsoft Teams Phone solutions, is proud to announce its Path to Teams offering, a comprehensive service designed to simplify the process of transitioning to Microsoft Teams and the Microsoft Teams Phone System. With this offering, customers can enjoy a seamless and intuitive communications experience utilizing G12's Cloud PBX service, adding Teams Integration, and when ready, move to the Microsoft Teams Phone System environment using G12's Operator Connect Service or Direct Routing Service.


