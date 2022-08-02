G12 Communications Logo

G12's new Operator Connect service helps customers seamlessly deploy Microsoft Teams Voice, reducing the complexity, time to deploy, and overall cost through automation.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G12 Communications, a global leader of unified communications services, recently launched its new Microsoft Operator Connect voice solution. Leveraging the Microsoft Azure Peering Service, Operator Connect allows businesses to select their own certified operators for enabling voice calling from directly within the Teams Admin Center. This new solution enables customers to select G12 as their voice partner for managing voice calling services while also providing technical support and a shared service level agreement as part of the baseline experience. 

