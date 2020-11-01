Sasquatch makes a Halloween appearance

Bigfoot, also known as Michael Vail, makes an appearance Saturday for passersby on Highway 20 in Burlington. Vail runs the Skagit-Squatch Museum, a museum dedicated to Bigfoot, and has been making appearances as Bigfoot on Halloween for 10 years. See Page A3 for more Halloween photos.

 Jacqueline Allison / Skagit Valley Herald

 

