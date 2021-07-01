The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and town of La Conner partnered Wednesday to host the tribe's first ever Pride Parade.
The vehicle-only parade was intended to honor and recognize the Two Spirit LGBTQ+ community. Its creation comes after a statement issued by the Swinomish Tribal Senate designating the last day in June as Swinomish Pride Day.
Swinomish Tribal Sen. Alana Quintasket said the April resolution was inspired by a similar one issued by the Nisqually Tribal Council but added that many members of the Swinomish community have worked to make the recognition unique, from fine-tuning the resolution to designing a unique logo.
