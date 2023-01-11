ECHOMAP chartplotter series offers Garmin's best built-in mapping solution that delivers access to daily chart updates, new Auto Guidance+ technology and more  

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced its newest marine mapping solution, Garmin Navionics+, is now available preloaded into select ECHOMAP Ultra and ECHOMAP UHD2 series chartplotters. This all-in-one mapping solution features vibrant colors and a streamlined interface, plus a one-year subscription to daily map updates to deliver superior inland and coastal coverage from the world's No. 1 name in marine mapping.1


