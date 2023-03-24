Women have returned to the workforce in near pre-pandemic numbers, but homeownership remains elusive for those who are single

  • The homeownership rate for young single women declined in 2022 for the first time in six years, after peaking in 2021.
  • The top three metros with the highest share of listings affordable for single women are Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Detroit.
  • Women face the largest gender-based housing affordability disparities in Cincinnati, Kansas City and Oklahoma City.


