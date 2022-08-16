The combination of rental credit reporting and debt collection services provide a powerful way for Property Managers to lower payment delinquency.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Debt Recovery (dba Genesis) and CredHub announce collaboration to increase ease of access for the nations' Multi-Family Providers when it comes to submitting tenant payments, or missed payments to the credit bureaus, and if necessary, directly to collections.

