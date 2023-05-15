Virtual Menopause Clinic Provider Helps Women Improve their Quality of Life

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gennev, the nation's leading virtual menopause clinic provider, announced today that it is now in-network for most of Aetna's commercial health plans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Care provided as part of a Gennev integrated menopause treatment plan is available without prior authorization for most Aetna® commercial members and may require a referral within HMO plans.


