Gennev announces that it has joined Buoy Health's innovative healthcare marketplace to bring specialized menopause care to Buoy's more than 2.5M users per month.

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Feminina Group, DBA Gennev, is excited to announce that it has joined Buoy Health's innovative healthcare marketplace to bring specialized menopause care to Buoy's more than 2.5M users per month. Gennev joins a vibrant and expanding network of more than three dozen proven health delivery solutions committed to improving access to digital-first care—creating an all-in-one, holistic healthcare pathway from first symptoms to final treatment that delivers quality, cost-effective care for everyone.


