Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

 By Gestalt Diagnostics

Help Gestalt make a positive impact on families in local communities.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is honored to host the fundraiser, Heating Homes Across America. This charity event aims to help offset the costs of heating a home. Many of our communities have experienced a large increase in key costs – which includes the cost to heat our homes this winter. We feel strongly that those who need basic needs, like heat, should have access to support and funds to pay for it if they are unable to and as such, we want to help our neighbors and those in communities across America.


