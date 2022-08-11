Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

 By Gestalt Diagnostics

Empowering labs with less open IT solutions the ability to have interoperability and streamlined automation

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology and IT solutions, today, announces the ability to integrate results from PathFlow® directly into a leading system's proprietary, report-specific templates. This remarkable connectivity was developed after extensive research and experience to create an interoperable connection between the historically independent LIS and Gestalt's digital pathology solution, PathFlow.

