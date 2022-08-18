Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

 By Gestalt Diagnostics

VoiceOver PRO and PathFlow® integration improve tech interoperability for laboratories. 

SPOKANE, Wash. and LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics and Voicebrook today announced a strategic partnership to benefit information flow and technology interactions in the pathology laboratory. This tight integration of Voicebrook's Voiceover PRO software directly within Gestalt's digital pathology workflow platform, PathFlow, will positively impact lab interoperability.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.