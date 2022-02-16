SNOHOMISH, Wash., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to purchase the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV can do so at Bickford Ford, an automotive dealership in Snohomish, Washington. They can also schedule a test drive to take it out for a spin by visiting the dealership's website.
The 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV is an exceptional vehicle with loads of advanced technology features and capabilities. It is designed for thrill-seekers with a rugged exterior and a spacious interior. Moreover, with a combination of 4X4 capability, proficient driving dynamics, and off-road-tuned underpinnings, it lets adventurers power through challenging terrains with ease.
To get behind the wheel of the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV, interested parties can contact the dealership to start the buying process. While the base model of the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV has a starting MSRP of $28,910, its top model is available at Bickford Ford at a starting price of $35,585. Customers who plan to purchase this exceptional SUV from Bickford Ford do not have to worry about credit approval, as the dealership has a team of experts to provide the best financial packages for everyone. Interested parties can fill out a simple form at their website to get started.
To learn more about the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV, customers can also visit the dealership at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.