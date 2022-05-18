...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to ease to small craft
criteria. There may be a few lingering gale force gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
GET PAID TO SMOKE WEED! HOW TO LAND A "DREAM JOB" AS A CANNABIS CONTENT CREATOR
KENT, Wash., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to get paid to smoke weed and be creative? Sesh, a newly minted pre-roll cone and cannabis accessory brand, is looking for content creators with an interest in cannabis to create content for the Sesh website, blog, and social media platforms. They are searching for experienced writers, photographers, and social media gurus, who are passionate about cannabis and want to earn money doing something they love - talk about a DREAM JOB!
Sesh is looking for creators of any type of creative content; writers, bloggers, social media influencers, videographers, streamers, graphic designers, brand ambassadors – if you have a passion for cannabis and a creative talent, they want your application!
Selected applicants will receive free Sesh products to use and smoke! They will also be flown out to the Sesh headquarters office in the suburbs of beautiful Seattle in the Pacific Northwest, and have the opportunity to attend one major trade show per year with the Sesh team in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, and many more!
This is a dream job opportunity for any stoner – getting paid to smoke weed and try out high-quality products, and make some killer creative content while you're at it.
Sesh is a pre-roll cone and cannabis accessory brand created with one goal in mind: to bring people together to have fun, relax, and enjoy a good smoke sesh. Sesh is committed to offering products made from high-quality ingredients in order to provide the smoothest toke possible. Elevate your smoke sesh with pre-rolled cones, hemp wrap blunt cones, and botanical blunt cones made from real goji berry, cocoa, sage, and hibiscus!
