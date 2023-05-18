SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Marler, the nation's leading food safety attorney, has launched a campaign for Salmonella policy reform with t-shirts stating, "Get the S*%! Out of Chicken." Currently, there are no food policies or regulations in the United States that prohibit the presence of Salmonella in poultry. To compel food safety leaders to make bold changes to policy in this area, Marler sent t-shirts to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA/FSIS) and the National Chicken Council. He is also making the t-shirts available at upcoming food safety conferences.


