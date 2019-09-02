Blanca Zamora

Age: 40

Residence: Burlington, moved here three weeks ago from Kentucky.

Occupation: Co-owner of Belem’s Café, a restaurant she opened with her husband in downtown Mount Vernon on Aug 22. “Business has been OK for now. We haven’t really started advertising.” The restaurant is named after her 3-year-old daughter.

Belem’s Café is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. On weekends, Zamora said she cooks homemade authentic Mexican food.

Family: Husband Carlos Cruz, five daughters and one son.

Education: Attended Denair High School in Denair, California.

Hobbies: Working, cooking, spending time with her kids.

Best part of living in Skagit County: “For me, it’s (because) our family is here.” She also likes the sense of community and the weather.

Something that brightens my day: Taking her kids out to play. “They like to go to the Snow Goose for ice cream”

When I was younger, I wanted to be: “My dream was to own a restaurant and be an architect.”

First job: Child care at a day care in California.

Best job: When she was working as a certified nursing assistant in a nursing home. “I liked that I got to talk and give companionship to the older people who didn’t have family around. We were a family to them.”

Person I admire most: “I’d say my family. I admire my brother for one thing, my sister for one thing, my husband, my kids. Each one of them has different things I admire.”

