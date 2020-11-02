Melissa Beaton
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 52
Occupation: Skagit County clerk, where she serves as the financial and record-keeping arm of county courts. Has served three years on the Mount Vernon City Council.
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Attended Burlington-Edison High School and Skagit Valley College.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The sense of community. The older I get, the more appreciative I am of what this area has to offer and the people here."
What are your hobbies? Running, working in the yard, being outside.
The world would be a better place if: "If people were more kind and they did more listening than talking. Somewhere along the way, we lost the ability to agree to disagree."
Biggest pet peeve: "Hypocrisy, especially as it relates to religious beliefs."
Something that brightens my day: "Seeing people smile. I love to make people smile."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "I wanted to be a policeman. My older brother was in law enforcement, and I always looked up to him."
First job: Babysitting, at 10 years old. "Can you imagine a 10-year-old babysitting now?"
Favorite thing to eat? Anything sweet.
Person I admire most: "Jon Stewart. He loves to make people laugh ... but with 9/11, he really called the government out for not funding the Victim Compensation Fund. And at the end of the day, he got that done."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be?"I've always wanted to go to Petra (in Jordan). Ever since I saw (“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”) I wanted to go there."
What do you miss the most about having to stay home? "The interactions with people. I really miss my Rotary (Club) meetings every Wednesday morning."
