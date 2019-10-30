SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren is among those who have interviewed for the San Francisco Giants managerial position that was left vacant when Bruce Bochy retired following the season.
Geren met with the team last week, and former Phillies manager Gape Kapler and Astros bench coach Joe Espada also are under consideration.
In addition, Giants coaches Ron Wotus and Hensley Meulens received interviews and so did Oakland Athletics coach Mark Kotsay.
n KELLER, Texas — Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he had struck her.
Hamilton, 38, surrendered Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond. If convicted, he could be sentenced to two to 10 years in prison.
FOOTBALL
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes, who dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver, practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out Friday.
n UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo who had been accused of injuring his girlfriend during a fight in their western Pennsylvania hotel room this month.
n JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran cornerback Josh Robinson abruptly retired Wednesday, leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of his eighth NFL season.
n JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have added rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew to the injury report with right shoulder soreness sustained in last week's victory against the New York Jets.
The team listed Minshew as a full participant in practice Wednesday and said he took 100% of his normal repetitions. His addition to the injury report is considered precautionary, and he's expected to play when the Jaguars play in London on Sunday.
n ASHBURN, Va. — Standout left tackle Trent Williams is back at the Washington Redskins' practice facility, but there's no certainty that he'll play at all this season.
Williams didn't practice Wednesday, less than 24 hours after reporting following a lengthy holdout. Interim coach Bill Callahan said the 31-year-old failed his physical and couldn't practice because of discomfort with his helmet.
Williams previously had a growth on his head removed, and the dispute that led to his holdout centered on Washington's medical staff and its handling of that situation.
n The NFL received its lowest overall score in racial and gender hiring practices in 15 years, according a new diversity report.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport released its annual racial and gender report card Wednesday, giving the NFL a B for racial hiring practices and a C-plus for gender hiring practices. This gave the NFL a combined B-minus grade for its overall score of 79.3%, a notable decrease from its score of 81.6% last year.
BASKETBALL
n DALLAS — Retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki joined a few hundred people Wednesday at a ceremony to rename a city street as Nowitzki Way in his honor.
The big German accepted the gesture with characteristic humor and humility.
"It's sort of surreal," he said. "From my first year, the city probably wouldn't have named a Dumpster after me."
AUTO RACING
n CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the moment McLaren said it was teaming with Sam Schmidt's IndyCar team, all participants stressed that popular veteran James Hinchcliffe would be part of the team in 2020.
Then a pair of young drivers became available and the Canadian was unexpectedly dumped from his ride. Arrow McLaren SP officially named Indy Lights champions Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew as its drivers for 2020 on Wednesday.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
n SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Legislation that would allow college athletes in Illinois to make money from endorsements is advancing in the state's legislature.
The Illinois House on Wednesday voted 86-25 to send the bill to the Senate. The bill would allow college athletes to be compensated for their names and likenesses.
n MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are preparing a bill that would allow college athletes to hire agents and profit from their names starting in 2023.
The Wisconsin proposal would make it illegal for state universities to revoke an athlete's scholarship or eligibility for taking money through endorsements, autograph signings or social media advertising.
