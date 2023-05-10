GiveSmart wins excellence in Nonprofit Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit CRM from Annual TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

 By Community Brands

The leading fundraising and donor management solution wins excellence in Nonprofit Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit CRM awards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the leading fundraising and donor management system for nonprofits and schools today announced it has been recognized by the 2023 TrustRadius Awards as a Top Rated product in the Nonprofit Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit CRM categories.


